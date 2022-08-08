eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 10.5%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 24,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,252,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. eXp World’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $137,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,182,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,644,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,708,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $640,182,967.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,645 shares of company stock worth $8,069,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,988,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $11,601,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after buying an additional 528,665 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 321.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

