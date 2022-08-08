Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0001 (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $486,750.19 and $73.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 244.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.24 or 0.02105202 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014524 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.
Buying and Selling Falcon Project
