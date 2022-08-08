Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Insider Acquires £4,985.76 in Stock

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).

Ferrexpo Price Performance

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £875.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98. Ferrexpo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.76.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrexpo Company Profile

FXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

