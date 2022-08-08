Financial Analysis: CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) vs. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -150.96% -46.33% -24.06% CEL-SCI N/A -67.69% -49.79%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics and CEL-SCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 164.42%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $110.70 million 6.89 -$178.29 million ($1.18) -4.41 CEL-SCI $560,000.00 325.73 -$36.36 million ($0.87) -4.84

CEL-SCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats CEL-SCI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression. It develops SB-525, which is in Phase III AFFINE clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920, a gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II STAAR clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; and SAR445136, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II PRECIZN-1 clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company also develops TX200, chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant rejection; KITE-037, a cell therapy for the treatment of cancer; ST-501 for the treatment of tauopathies; and ST-502 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and neuromuscular disease. It has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC; CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 are product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and LEAPS COV-19, a product candidate to treat COVID-19 coronavirus. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

