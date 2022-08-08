First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,101 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem makes up 6.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned approximately 0.23% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,599 shares of company stock worth $319,197 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FIBK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

