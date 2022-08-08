First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $101.90 on Monday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in First Solar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,142 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

