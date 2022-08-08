Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.
