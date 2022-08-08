Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.
NYSE:FLR traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after buying an additional 30,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
