Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

NYSE:FLR traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after buying an additional 30,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

