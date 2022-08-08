Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. Fluor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

FLR traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,505. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

