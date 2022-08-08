Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 4.9% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

