Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 767.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $429.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.80 and its 200 day moving average is $425.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

