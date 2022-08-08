Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.6% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $102.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

