Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Invests $248,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COST opened at $543.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.