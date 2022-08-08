Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.6% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.