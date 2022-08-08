Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Takes $582,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,604 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

