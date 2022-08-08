Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.80. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.14. Formula One Group has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $71.17.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

