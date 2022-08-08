Fractal (FCL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $88,911.00

Fractal (FCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $495,884.16 and $88,911.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 212.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.