Fractal (FCL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $88,911.00

Fractal (FCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $495,884.16 and $88,911.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 212.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.
About Fractal
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.