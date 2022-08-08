Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.06

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

FC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $731.98 million, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 18.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 83,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

