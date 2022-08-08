Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $598,203.48 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,623,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,245,794.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

