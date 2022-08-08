Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 13,983 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.73. 306,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.66 and its 200-day moving average is $229.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

