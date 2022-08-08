Friendz (FDZ) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Friendz (FDZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $254,482.16 and $55,224.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067376 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

