Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $26.64 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth $12,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 56.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after buying an additional 391,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $10,276,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,128,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

