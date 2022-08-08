FTX Token (FTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.11 Billion

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for about $30.53 or 0.00130967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $4.11 billion and approximately $42.31 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004627 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,571,139 coins and its circulating supply is 134,701,802 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

