Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.72 billion-$28.72 billion.

Fujitsu Stock Up 0.2 %

FJTSY stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

About Fujitsu

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.