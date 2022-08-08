Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.84 and last traded at $56.91. Approximately 5,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 401,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

