Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.84 and last traded at $56.91. Approximately 5,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 401,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics
In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
