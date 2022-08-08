Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Up 16.2%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 16.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.78 and last traded at C$8.70. 369,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 920,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$985.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.48.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Dominic Docherty bought 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,925.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,065.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

