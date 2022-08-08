Game.com (GTC) Tops One Day Volume of $40,714.00

Game.com (GTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Game.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Game.com has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $649,771.74 and approximately $40,714.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00132041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

