GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Cap of $3.10 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $4,424.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00263041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002290 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.