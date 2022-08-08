Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) CEO Purchases $1,220,000.00 in Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GCI stock remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Monday. 2,466,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $345.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.31. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $748.08 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Gannett by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 258,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 178,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

