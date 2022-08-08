Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.25 EPS.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 3.1 %

GTES opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gates Industrial Company Profile

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.