Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68-3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. 24,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,459. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

