GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,306.50 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00263693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002261 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.