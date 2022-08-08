GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:GCP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 380,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,994. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 225.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 93,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

