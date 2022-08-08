GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

GCP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 380,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,994. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 225.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

Institutional Trading of GCP Applied Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

