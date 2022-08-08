Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

GPC traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.29. 13,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.