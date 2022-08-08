GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.37. GeoPark shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 368 shares traded.

GeoPark Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $689.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.54.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $249.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in GeoPark by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

