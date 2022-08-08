Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.
Geospace Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of GEOS opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.60. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
