Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GEOS opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.60. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Geospace Technologies stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Geospace Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.