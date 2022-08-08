Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 5.4%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 135,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,521,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GERN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Geron Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $830.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 44.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

