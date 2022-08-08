GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 87,609 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $773.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.37.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $3,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

