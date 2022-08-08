Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,433,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $322,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.