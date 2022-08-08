Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBT. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

GBT traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.60. 1,881,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

