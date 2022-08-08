Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading Down 5.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 369,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,800,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Globalstar Stock Down 7.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
