Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05. 474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,082,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Gogo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Articles

