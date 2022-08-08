Goose Finance Price Hits $0.0431 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $75,692.96 and approximately $4,090.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,260.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067188 BTC.

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

