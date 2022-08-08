GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 3,063.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

GrafTech International Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of EAF stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GrafTech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.