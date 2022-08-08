Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Great Ajax Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of AJX stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. 157,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $234.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 231.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $19,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,722,000. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

