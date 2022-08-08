Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWLIF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

GWLIF stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

