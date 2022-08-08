Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.