Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $6.78 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VFH stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $83.43. 3,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.