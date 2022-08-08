Greytown Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 11.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $24,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,976. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

